Parco Virgiliano

Perched high above the shimmering sea on the westernmost tip of posh Posillipo hill, this much-loved, somewhat neglected park is the place to kick back on a terrace and soak up the spectacular coastal views: Capri to the south; Nisida, Procida and Ischia to the southwest; and the Bay of Pozzuoli and Bagnoli to the west. Posillipo market takes place outside the main gates on Thursday between 7am and 2pm.

History buffs may know that the tiny island of Nisida is where Brutus reputedly conspired against his over-achieving nemesis Julius Caesar.