Capri Day Trip from Rome

Start your day with a pickup from your central Rome hotel or alternatively, start your tour at a meeting point in town, near Rome Termini Station. Travel south, and as you gaze out at the pretty landscape of Castelli Romani look out for Abbey of Montecassino -- a spectacular Benedictine monastery perched atop of a hill.After a journey of roughly three hours, arrive in the southern Italian region of Campania and head straight to its capital, Naples. At the port, hop off your coach and board your catamaran or hydrofoil boat for your 45-minute crossing to the island of Capri – the jewel of the Amalfi region’s islands.On arrival at Capri’s Marina Grande harbor, hop aboard a rowing boat and relax as your guide rows you around the island to see the intriguing Blue Grotto (entry own expense). The cave is said to have sunk further into the sea since prehistoric times -- blocking out most natural light. Rays entering from an underwater cavity combine with the trickle of light from the caves’ only entranceway, giving the water its magical vivid-blue effect.Return to Marina Grande and travel by coach to the unassuming little village of Anacapri, perched high on the hills overlooking Capri town. Enjoy free time for lunch in a traditional trattoria here, and soak up incredible views of the sun-baked Bay of Naples just across the water. Head back down the hill and explore Capri Town at leisure, perhaps visiting the elegant Piazetta (Piazza Umberto) or browsing the shops for keepsakes of Capri to take home. Meet your guide at the pre-arranged time, board your boat and return to your coach at Naples Port.As you head out of the city, your guide will point out some of Naples’ star attractions like medieval Castel Nuovo, Certona di San Martino – a sprawling monastery complex – and the Royal Palace of Naples (Palazzo Reale). Relax on the journey north back to Rome, and finish your tour near Termini Station. Alternatively, make use of a drop-off at Via Veneto, Piazza Barberini, Piazza Venezia or Piazza della Repubblica; simply let your guide know on the day.Note: In extreme cases of bad weather, boats to Capri will be cancelled. When this happens, you will spend the day exploring Naples and the UNESCO-listed ancient ruins of Pompeii with your guide. No refund will be due.