Welcome to Jericho
It is no idle boast: archaeological evidence traces settlement here back more than 10,000 years, and the ashes of the empires that have fought and conquered Jericho over the millennia can be seen throughout the city.
Jericho may have modernised since then, but small-scale farming is still a way of life for many of its inhabitants, and the city can feel a bit scruffy and unkempt. But, with its palm trees, date plantations and smiley demeanour, it also feels very different to the rest of the West Bank and makes a great stop for a day or two.
Your day tour begins with a descent into the Judean desert, a barren wilderness in the heart of the Holy Land. En-route, you will pass the Inn of the Good Samaritan, before ascending by cable car to reach the mountaintop site of Masada. The cliff's remoteness and difficult approach made it a perfect fortress, and it was here that King Herod built two fortified palaces over 2,000 years ago. After exploring the archeological ruins of Masada with your guide, you will continue to the Dead Sea past the Ein Gedi oasis and the ancient settlement of Qumran. Here you'll have the opportunity to view the many caves where approximately 900 parchment documents of religious significance were discovered - the fabled Dead Sea Scrolls. The Dead Sea is the next stop, where you'll have approximately two hours to relax on the mineral beach and enjoy the surreal experience of floating in the salt-rich water, 400m (1,312 ft) below sea level! Don't miss the chance to have a mud bath in the world's richest source of natural salts. You will also have the opportunity to purchase Dead Sea skin care products at duty-free prices from the famous Ahava laboratory.The drive back to Tel Aviv and see the ancient city of Jericho, referred to in the Hebrew Bible as the 'City of Palm Trees,' from the Old Roman road which links Jerusalem and Jericho.Combining ancient and natural wonders, Israel's top day trip is not to be missed!
Meet your guide in central Jerusalem and travel by air-conditioned minivan through the desert landscapes and hills to the landlocked West Bank beside the western shores of the Jordan River.Head for Qasr-el-Yahud, a site on the riverbanks where it’s believed that Jesus was baptized by John the Baptist. Listen intently as your guide explains more about the Biblical importance of this holy place, and then continue to the site of ancient Jericho, believed to be one of the world’s oldest cities. Explore some of the haunting ruins that have been unearthed by archaeologists, some dating as far back as 9,000 BC.Travel onward to the Palestinian town of Ramallah, considered as the unofficial capital of the West Bank. Walk through the bustling streets and visit the tomb of the Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat, who was buried in a mausoleum here in 2007.When you reach Bethlehem, enjoy an Arabic-style lunch at a local restaurant before exploring this holy city. See the Church of the Nativity, believed to stand where Jesus was born, and visit the Milk Grotto, whose walls are cited to have turned white from a drop of the Virgin Mary’s milk as she fed baby Jesus. Stroll through the Old City and colorful market and see the Separation Wall that divides the city from Israel.As you leave, stop at Aida Refugee Camp, established in the 1950s. Visit its vibrant youth center to learn about the activities it provides for the camp’s women and children before returning to Jerusalem. Your tour finishes with a drop-off at the original starting point.
Start your day trip with a pickup from your Amman hotel and meet your private driver for the day. While not an official Ministry of Jordan guide, your driver is knowledgeable about the area and its history, and is able to point out sites of interest along the way. Start the tour with a panoramic visit of the capital of Jordan from the ancient area with a view point from the Citadel and continue to the new modern Amman then proceed to the Amman citadel and Roman theater. Known in Jordan as Jebel al-Qala'a, the citadel is believed to have been fortified during the Bronze Age, and artifacts from that time period indicate that the hilltop site was a fortress for thousands of years. Pay your entrance fee, pose for photos by the ruins, and then take a look around the old Roman theater before traveling to Madaba, approximately 45 minutes south of Amman.Often called the ‘City of Mosaics,’ Madaba owes its popularity to a lavish mosaic map of the Holy Land that covers the floor of St George’s Church. Head inside the church to see it, and learn about its history as well as the town’s other ancient biblical sites from a local guide. After a quick stop for lunch, continue to Mount Nebo, the hill where the prophet Moses was said to have been granted a view of the Promised Land before he died. Admire views of Jordan Valley, seeing the ancient lands of Judah and Jericho, and head inside the Franciscan monastery, which is built on the site of Mount Nebo’s ancient church, to see relics and mosaics with a local guide. Later in the afternoon comes your chance to relax, and there are few places better to do so than at the lowest point on Earth: the Dead Sea. Considered as one of the world’s true natural wonders, the impressive body of water is fed by a collection of incoming rivers that gush to its land-locked shores. The waters are unable to flow elsewhere, so they evaporate and leave behind a rich concentration of natural salt that attributes to the Dead Sea’s famous buoyancy. Relax on one of the public beaches, or upgrade to spend your free time at the Dead Sea Tourist Beach Rest House. Bob around in the Dead Sea’s salty water, perhaps reading a newspaper as you recline on the surface! How you spend your time at either site is up to you; just remember to bring your bathing suit, a towel and sunscreen. In the late afternoon, travel back to Amman with your private driver and finish your day with a hotel drop-off.
Leave your central Jerusalem hotel in an air-conditioned coach and head east toward Jericho. As you travel through the Judean desert, pass the Inn of the Good Samaritan, the site linked to the Bible’s famous parable.Stop at the sign marking sea level and enjoy views over the Jordan Valley, the place where Jesus is said to have been baptized; and Jericho’s oasis, as you descend to the world’s oldest continuously populated city. Mentioned in the Old and New Testament, Jericho is perhaps best known for the biblical story of its walls crumbling to the trumpet sounds of the Israelite army, and as the place where Jesus is said to have returned after 40 days in the wilderness.Get views of Mt Temptation, the craggy hill that towers over the city, and see the Tel mound and Elisha’s Spring, the natural spring mentioned in the Bible. Also, take a look at the sycamore tree that, according to the Bible, was climbed by Zacchaeus so he could see Jesus more clearly as he entered the city.Either stop for lunch (own expense) in a restaurant in Jericho or later, when you visit Bethlehem, depending on timings. Having explored Jericho, relax on your coach ride to Bethlehem, Jesus’ believed birthplace. On arrival, walk around Manger Square and enter the Church of the Nativity to see the Grotto of the Nativity, where a star marks the spot of Jesus’ birth. Then, visit the Church of St Catherine where Saint Jerome translated the Bible from Hebrew to Latin.Leave Bethlehem and view Shepherds’ Field, where the bible says the angel of the Lord appeared to shepherds to tell them of Jesus’ birth. See the modern, tent-shaped church built on the site, and then return to Jerusalem, where your tour ends with a hotel drop-off.
Your relaxing day tour begins with a descent into the Judean desert, a barren wilderness in the heart of the Holy Land. En-route, you will pass the Inn of the Good Samaritan and enjoy panoramic views of the ancient city of Jericho, before arriving at your Dead Sea destination.The leading attraction at the Dead Sea is undoubtedly the water itself - over 10 times saltier than natural sea water. The lowest point on the face of the earth, this impressive stretch of water receives several incoming rivers within its land-locked shores. Since the rivers have nowhere to flow onto, the waters evaporate and leave behind a rich blend of natural minerals and salt, giving the Dead Sea its unique buoyancy!After floating on the water and enjoying the therapeutic mud, pamper yourself further with some indulgent treatments for an additional cost, before heading back to Tel Aviv.Visiting this surreal natural environment is a unique experience that no-one should miss! If a day of relaxation and swimming sounds like your ideal, this tour is sure to be one of the highlights of your trip to Israel.