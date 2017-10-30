Welcome to Mitzpe Ramon
The wide, open spaces that surround Mitzpe, far from crowds and city lights (the stargazing here is superb), are equally suited to those seeking solitude and visitors looking for an activity-triggered adrenalin rush.
Despite being in the heart of the desert, Mitzpe (as it's often called) is also one of the coldest places in Israel because of its elevation (900m above sea level), so pack appropriately.
Top experiences in Mitzpe Ramon
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Recent articles
Mitzpe Ramon activities
Ramon Crater Jeep Tour from Mitzpe Ramon
Start your morning or evening tour from Mitzpe Ramon and head down the road 40 to the depths of the crater. Leave the paved road and climb up on a 4×4 trail to the most amazing observation point at Mt. Gvanim. From that point you will have a panoramic view, 360 degrees and see the whole dimension of the crater with its' beautiful colors and shapes. Next, continue driving on 4×4 trails to Wadi Zochalim (reptiles valley) and cross the road to wadi Gvanim. You will stop under the shade of the Acacia trees and get to know the desert world of plants and wildlife.Next drive across the crater on the pipeline road, visit Beerot campground for refreshment and next we will visit one of the rehabilitated Quarries. You will then be taken back to the highway and drive back to Mitzpe Ramon.