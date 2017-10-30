Welcome to Mitzpe Ramon

In Hebrew, the word mitzpe means ‘lookout’, and Mitzpe Ramon, spectacularly sited on the northern edge of Israel's 'grand canyon', well and truly lives up to its name. Views are of the take-your-breath-away variety and help draw artists and visionary people looking for a less pressured and more creative lifestyle. As a result, the town – especially the Spice Route Quarter – positively pulses with innovative energy.

