Day Tour to Petra from Eilat

After picking you from your hotel, we will gather the group together and begin your tour to Petra from Eilat as we transfer from Eilat to Arava Border. Border crossing process includes border control and customs, and crossing times can vary so, so your patience is appreciated.Transfer from the border to Petra in new air-conditioned vehicles. This ride takes approximately 2-3 hours, passing through a vast and comfortable highway (the "desert way"), following through a scenic route on the mountain side, and arriving at Petra's historical site, known as one of the Seven Wonders Of The World.The tour of Petra begins at the entrance to the site. Included in your package is an optional horseback riding for the first 200 meters of the route. The ride allows you to taste the unique atmosphere of the place (tipping the carrier is required, ranging from $2-$5 at your discretion).Enjoy lunch at a local authentic restaurant before starting the journey towards Aqaba. This route includes a few stops along the way at certain observation points in order to give you the opportunity to enjoy the beautiful landscape that Wadi Rum has to offer. If time permits, we will enjoy a city tour of Aqaba, before re-crossing the border into to Israeli territory with the assistance of your guide. Transportation back to Eilat.