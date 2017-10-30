Welcome to Eilat
However – and it's a big however – Eilat is also a place where visitors seem to have a great time and where children in particular seem blissfully happy. The turquoise waters of the Red Sea, home to some of the world's most spectacular coral reefs, offer snorkelling, scuba diving and swimming opportunities galore, and there are plenty of other attractions on offer, including (in no particular order) hiking amid spectacular desert scenery, VAT-free shopping and an aquarium. So far, the Red Sea's reefs have suffered almost no bleaching, perhaps because the kinds of coral found here are already used to elevated water temperatures.
Top experiences in Eilat
Eilat activities
Petra Day Trip from Tel Aviv - UNESCO World Heritage Site
Your flight from Tel Aviv Sde Dov airport will take just under an hour to reach Eilat, Israel's southernmost city on the coast of the Red Sea. From here you will be driven to Arava to cross the border into Jordan. Occasionally there may be queues. Travelling in deluxe transportation via the Desert Highway your Petra Day Trip will head to the Hasan Prince Palace for stunning views of the Petra mountains. Remember to bring your camera! From here you will continue into Petra, where you will have 5-6 hours to take in the sights. The entrance to the city itself is via a long, narrow gulley with impressive 220m (650ft) rock sides called the Siq. Emerging from here you’ll be greeted with the dramatic sight of the Treasury (El-Khazneh) – a majestic, red building, featured in several Hollywood films. While the purpose of the building remains a mystery, its sheer magnificence makes up for any gaps in its history. Standing over 40m tall and carved entirely of solid rock, this is one of the most elegant relics of the ancient world. Visit Petra’s theatre, tombs, facades and colonnaded street before breaking for a well-deserved late lunch (included in price) at Nabatean’s Tent Rest. You'll have time to shop at the colorful Bedouin bazaars and stop to view Wadi Rum, the famous desert, before your drive back to Eilat (approximately 2.5 hours) to catch your Tel Aviv flight.
Full-Day Tour of Petra from Eilat
The tour leaves from your hotel in the morning at approximately 8:15am, then will proceed through the Aqaba border, where you will be assisted be the staff. From there, it is an approximate 2-hour drive to Petra, with beautiful scenery along the way. Once you arrive at the Petra site, the guide will start the tour. The tour starts by going through a path between the cliffs, called the Siq, a huge 1.2 kilometer crack in the sandstone. Throughout the day you will see the mountains change colors, from pink, dark red, purple or orange.The tour will take you to see the Treasury, which is Petras most famous monument. You will also see crypts, baths, mourning halls, buildings from the past, temples, and a Roman theater.After visiting Petra, you will go to lunch (included in the trip price). Time permitting you will go on a short sightseeing tour in Aqaba and then return to Israel. The estimated time of return to Eilat is 7:00pm.
Day Tour to Petra from Eilat
After picking you from your hotel, we will gather the group together and begin your tour to Petra from Eilat as we transfer from Eilat to Arava Border. Border crossing process includes border control and customs, and crossing times can vary so, so your patience is appreciated.Transfer from the border to Petra in new air-conditioned vehicles. This ride takes approximately 2-3 hours, passing through a vast and comfortable highway (the "desert way"), following through a scenic route on the mountain side, and arriving at Petra's historical site, known as one of the Seven Wonders Of The World.The tour of Petra begins at the entrance to the site. Included in your package is an optional horseback riding for the first 200 meters of the route. The ride allows you to taste the unique atmosphere of the place (tipping the carrier is required, ranging from $2-$5 at your discretion).Enjoy lunch at a local authentic restaurant before starting the journey towards Aqaba. This route includes a few stops along the way at certain observation points in order to give you the opportunity to enjoy the beautiful landscape that Wadi Rum has to offer. If time permits, we will enjoy a city tour of Aqaba, before re-crossing the border into to Israeli territory with the assistance of your guide. Transportation back to Eilat.
Day-Tour to the City of Petra from Tel-Aviv
Your Flight at 6.45am from Sde Dov Airport (in tel-Aviv) to Eilat Airport (ETH) 6.45am - Flight from SdeDov (Tel-Aviv). Please be in airport 1 Hour before flight 08:15 am- Pick up from Eilat Airport and transfer from Eilat to Arava border with our professional crew. Border passing includes (border control and customs). This process may take up to an hour, so your patience is required and appreciated. 09:00 am - Transfer from border to Petra in our newest models of air-conditioned cars / vans /buses. Transportation time approximately 2 hours, passing through a vast and comfortable high way ("desert way"),Following through a scenic route on the mountain side, and arriving at Petra's historical site, known as one of The Seven Wonders Of The World.12.30am - Tour of Petra begins at the entrance to the site. Included in your package is an optional horse-back ride.Ride for the first 700 meters of the route (Tipping the carrier is required, ranging from 2-5 dollars at your discretion).3.30pm - 4:00pm Lunch at a local authentic restaurant. 4.30pm - 5:00 pm We begin our return trip towards the border. This route includes a few stops along the way at certain observation points in order for you to enjoy the beautiful landscape Wadi Ram has to offer.8:55pm Flight back to Sde Dov airport in Tel Aviv
Introductory Dive in Eilat
The introductory dive is a must for everyone. A driver will pick you up at your hotel in an air-conditioned vehicle and taken to one of the dive sites in Eilat. You will start by getting a 20 minute instruction on the equipment and how to use it, by your PADI diving instructor. The instructor will then take you to dive at the Coral Beach Nature Reserve or in the Caves diving site. You can dive down to 6 meters, and you will see numerous fish of all colors and beautiful coral in all shapes and sizes. This is a 1 hour session, 20 minutes for instruction, and 40 minutes for diving. All of the equipment is included.To be eligable to take the introductory dive you need to be at least 8 years of age, and in good health. For someone under 18 you will need a parental signature. A health declaration is required. If you want to have a beautiful record of the experience there is an underwater photographer for an extra fee.The water in the Red Sea is 18-21 degrees celcius, and very comfortable. Enjoy the experience!
Jerusalem, Dead Sea, Bethlehem, Petra 8-Day Tour from Tel Aviv
Discover the highlights of Israel and Petra on this 8-night tour, starting from and ending in Tel Aviv. Enjoy eight nights of 3-, 4- or 5-star hotel accommodation, including two nights at a charming kibbutz hotel, and breakfast each morning. Traveling by luxurious, air-conditioned coach, your tour includes panoramic and guided walking tours at the key sites, return flights between Tel Aviv and Eilat, and round-trip airport transfers in Tel Aviv and Eilat. Aside from breakfasts and Day 8 lunch, all meals and drinks are at your own expense.