Situated 3.5km northeast of Hook Head, this crumbling manor house gazes across Waterford Harbour to Dunmore East. Dating from the 1600s and rebuilt in the 1870s, Loftus Hall is reputed to be one of Ireland's most haunted houses. Its 45-minute historical daytime tours (ages five and above) depart up to six times a day, while monthly 'paranormal lockdown' evening tours (over-18s only) run from 8.30pm to 2.30am. Its 2-hectare walled gardens shelter box hedges, bulbs and a fairy trail.

Check the website for special events such as Halloween.