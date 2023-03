Beside the R733, 9km north of Duncannon, ruined Dunbrody Abbey is a remarkably intact Cistercian abbey founded by Strongbow in 1170 and completed in 1220. Across the road from the ruins is a museum with a huge doll's house, minigolf and an entertaining yew-hedge maze made up of over 1500 trees. There are also tearooms and a craft shop.