The birthplace of Patrick Kennedy (great-grandfather of John F Kennedy) is a farm that still looks much as it must have done when he departed for America in 1848. When JFK visited in 1963 and hugged the current owner's grandmother, it was his first public display of affection, according to his sister, Jean. A museum examines the Kennedy dynasty's history on both sides of the Atlantic. It's on a minor road 7km south of New Ross, signposted from the R733.