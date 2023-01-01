John F Kennedy Arboretum

This beautiful woodland park, dedicated to the memory of JFK, the late US president, has 4500 species of trees and shrubs spread across 252 hectares of woods and gardens, where walking trails meander among groves of eucalyptus, redwood, oak, magnolia and many other iconic species. The park has a small visitors centre, a tearoom (open May to September) and a picnic area. A miniature train tootles around in the summer months. It's 12km south of New Ross, signposted off the R733.