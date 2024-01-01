Old Market House Arts Centre

County Waterford

Housed in a whitewashed, black-trimmed stone building dating from the 17th century, these light, airy galleries showcase contemporary art by local artists.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • 12th Century castle

    Cahir Castle

    23.72 MILES

    Cahir's castle enjoys a river-island site with massive walls, towers and keep, mullioned windows, original fireplaces and a dungeon. Founded by Conor O…

  • St Declan's Monastery

    St Declan's Monastery

    10.75 MILES

    The ruins of Ireland's oldest Christian settlement occupy a striking setting on a hill above Ardmore, strewn with gravestones both ancient and new. The…

  • Medieval Museum

    Medieval Museum

    24.7 MILES

    Housed in a stunning modern structure that incorporates several medieval buildings and part of the city wall in its basement (all on display), this museum…

  • House of Waterford Crystal

    House of Waterford Crystal

    24.69 MILES

    This large modern complex combines a retail shop and cafe with a factory offering a 90-minute tour that shows how world-famous Waterford crystal is…

  • Lismore Castle Gardens

    Lismore Castle Gardens

    13.86 MILES

    Although Lismore Castle itself is not open to the public, the 3 hectares of ornate and manicured gardens are well worth a visit. Thought to be the oldest…

  • Hook Lighthouse

    Hook Lighthouse

    29.38 MILES

    On its southern tip, Hook Head is capped by the world's oldest working lighthouse, with a modern light flashing atop a 13th-century tower. Access is by…

  • Reginald's Tower.

    Reginald's Tower

    24.79 MILES

    Ireland's oldest complete building and the first to use mortar, 13th-century Reginald's Tower, the city's key fortification, is an outstanding example of…

  • Copper Coast Geopark

    Copper Coast Geopark

    12.33 MILES

    Inscribed on Unesco's World Heritage list in 2004, this 20km stretch of rugged coastline, centred on the village of Bunmahon, takes its name from the…

Nearby County Waterford attractions

1. Dungarvan Castle

0.06 MILES

Ongoing renovation is helping to restore this stone fortress to its former Norman glory. The oldest part of the castle, once inhabited by King John's…

2. Waterford County Museum

0.09 MILES

This small, well-presented museum covers maritime heritage (with relics from shipwrecks), Famine history, local personalities and various other titbits,…

3. Dungarvan Brewing Company

0.78 MILES

Dungarvan's craft brewery turns out the lipsmackingly hoppy Helvick gold blonde ale, the sweeter, fruitier Copper Coast red ale, and the Waterford…

4. Ballyquin Beach

8.87 MILES

If you're looking for a bit of beautiful seclusion, you'll find it on Ballyquin Beach, home to tidal rock pools and a wide arc of white sand. It's 5km…

5. Dromana Gate

9.94 MILES

The Dromana Drive from Cappoquin to Villierstown, 9km to the south, follows the Blackwater valley through the Dromana Estate. At a bridge over the River…

6. St Declan's Church & Well

10.55 MILES

On the eastern side of Ardmore village by the cliff walk are the ruins of St Declan's Church and St Declan's Well, a sacred spring believed to cure…

7. St Declan's Monastery

10.75 MILES

The ruins of Ireland's oldest Christian settlement occupy a striking setting on a hill above Ardmore, strewn with gravestones both ancient and new. The…

8. Cappoquin House & Gardens

10.75 MILES

This magnificent 1779 Georgian mansion with formal gardens overlooking the River Blackwater is the private residence of the Keane family, who have lived…