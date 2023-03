In a commanding hilltop position this neo-Gothic Catholic cathedral with stepped buttresses, turrets and an 81m-high spire was built from local grey limestone between 1861 and 1892. Its front doors are flanked by sculptures of St Peter (carrying the keys of authority) and St Paul (holding the sword of martyrdom). Inside its soaring interior are a hand-carved granite altar, a 2000-pipe organ and dazzling rose and lancet stained-glass windows. Opening hours can vary.