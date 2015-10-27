Welcome to Kinsale
7-Day Grand Small-Group Tour of Ireland from Dublin
Day 1: Sunday Cork, the Rebel CountyTravel west to the magical South West. Visit the medieval round tower, chapel, cathedral and castle at The Rock of Cashel. Kiss of the Blarney Stone and hope for an eternal gift of eloquence. Finish this jam-packed day on your small group tour with a night in West Cork’s stunning harbor town of Kinsale. Day 2: Monday The Ring of KerryDepart for the Ring of Kerry. Our first stop is the beautiful town of Kenmare. Discover: Molls Gap, Torc Waterfall and Ross Castle in Killarney National Park. Your Ross Castle tour will enlighten you as to how life really was within the stone walls. Waves and weather permitting we will take the plunge for a surf at Inch Beach. Stay in the celebrated, coastal town of Dingle. Day 3: Tuesday DingleStart the morning kayaking to meet our famous dolphin, Fungie. Alternatively, if kayaking is not your thing we will take you on a hike up Mount Brandon. Let our expert guides take you on a breathtaking trip along the Slea Head Drive and finish off your perfect day at the Dingle Whiskey Distillery. Day 4: Wednesday Cliffs of Moher & DoolinCross the River Shannon by ferry to leave the South West behind. We enter county Clare now, home to the spectacular Cliffs of Moher and the Burren National Park. Today we will explore the cliffs by foot and let the fresh air and dramatic coastline embrace us! Day 5: Thursday GalwayWe will head to Galway, renowned for its brightly-painted pubs heave with live music, while cafes offer front-row seats for observing street performers and musicians. After a cycling tour through the streets and waterways you are free to enjoy an evening in this vibrant town. We can also offer a fantastic food tour or stand-up paddle boarding in Galway Bay. Day 6: Friday The Aran Islands & WestportAfter a short drive to Rossaveal pier, we will sail across Galway Bay to the Aran Islands. Explore the island, meet the locals and pick up a few words in “Gaelic”. Cycle to the stone fort Dún Aenghus. Depart for the stunning town of Westport. Take in the breathtaking views of Connemara National Park and the Lost Valley which is part of the famous Famine Trail. Day 7: Saturday Westport – DublinWake up fresh in Westport where your guide will challenge you to climb Ireland’s holiest mountain, Croagh Patrick. Learn about the man responsible for St Patrick’s day and enjoy unspoiled views over Clew Bay. This is the ultimate way to finish off an unforgettable journey through Ireland.
Full-Day Kinsale and West Cork Tour
09.30am Depart Cork We depart from cork at 09.30am. Meet your guide at Bridge Street Tourist Office, which is in the heart of Cork City next to St Patrick's Bridge and St Patrick's Quay! Charles Fort We will spend approximately 1 hour at Charles Fort. YOUR ADMISSION IS INCLUDED! Charles Fort is a classic example of a late 17th century star-shaped fort. As one of the largest military installations in the country, Charles Fort has been associated with some well known events in Irish history. From the Fort you will also enjoy spectacular panoramic views of Kinsale Harbour and the West Cork coast. Kinsale We make our way to Kinsale where you will enjoy 1.5 hours free-time! Kinsale is known as one of the prettiest towns in Ireland. Nestling in the shelter of Kinsale Harbour this town is truly a joy to explore. Walk the medieval lane ways and visit some of the historic buildings. There is a great selection of small shops, and if you are hungry a wide choice of lunch options. Kinsale is well known as the gourmet capital of Ireland, so you have an opportunity at this lunch stop to taste many local dishes along with a vast array of seafood plates. Timoleague Abbey Situated in the most colorful town of Timoleague with its array of multi-colored houses we stop to explore the 13th century Timoleague Abbey founded by Darthmount McCormick McCarthy king of Desmond. It will introduce us to how Christian Communicty existed in the early ages. Garret's town/Old Head of Kinsale Once again we take a coastal drive via Garret's town beach and the old head of Kinsale, off which the Lusitania was sunk in 1915. Enjoy dramatic views as we enjoy part of the famous Wild Atlantic Way drive! Return To Cork We make our way back to Cork City, arriving at 17.00 approx after a great day inspired by the beauty of West Cork.
Cobh Shore Excursion: Blarney Castle, Cork City and Kinsale Private Tour
Leaving the ship in Cobh we would head directly to Blarney Castle getting ahead of the crowds to avoid long queues at this very popular site, this is important if you wish to kiss the Blarney stone which is said locally to give you the ‘gift of the gab’ or more appropriately the ‘gift of eloquent speech’. The castle itself was built more than six hundred years ago and home of the McCarthy Clan, with its beautiful gardens and lake a must see on a visit to Cork. From Blarney we would head for Cork city known locally as ‘The real Capital of Ireland’, the river Lee flows through Cork dividing the city into North & South and the Port of Cork meets the Atlantic Ocean at Cobh. The people of Cork may be difficult to understand as it is said we sing our words rather than speak them, a very hilly city steeped in history, beautiful Cathedrals and lime stone buildings fast becoming a very cosmopolitan place. Cork is also the second deepest natural port in the world, Sydney being the first. Key attractions in Cork would be St Finbarr’s Cathedral and the English Market. From Cork we would head to the port town of Kinsale otherwise known as the ‘Gourmet capital of Ireland’ famous for its wonderful restaurants and many festivals during the year. On arriving in Kinsale we would come in from an elevated site looking over the town at Charles Fort, a five stared fort famous for its defence of the coastline during the Spanish Armada of 1601, with beautiful panoramic views over the town, the Marina and the multi coloured houses and shops. There is a lot of Spanish influence in the town itself associated with the Armada, the names of the pubs for example, ‘The Spaniard’, ‘The 1601’, ‘The Bulman’ and many more waiting to be explored! It is a real picturesque town in the south west of Ireland and the start of ‘The Wild Atlantic Way’ route.
Award-Winning Smoked Salmon Tasting and Private Smokehouse Tour with a Local
Anthony is the owner of the Ummera Smokehouse, a family-owned smokehouse in Timoleague that has won several awards. Anthony spent many years in the world of wine, working in many places from Dublin to France to Spain and Australia, before he was drawn back to his family in Ireland where he setup a wine company in Kinsale. Anthony then decided to help his father, a chicken farmer and fisherman who discovered his love for smoking foods, grow his business. Anthony took over the business from his father in 1998 and built a new smokehouse in 2000. Meet Anthony and learn about the art and science of smoking foods! Although Ummera is primarily known for its smoked salmon, it also offers smoked chicken, smoked duck, smoked Picanha beef and smoked dry cured bacon.
5-Day Spectacular South and West Small-Group Tour of Ireland from Dublin
Day 1: Sunday Cork, the Rebel CountyDepart Dublin in the morning and travel west to the magical South West. Visit the medieval round tower, chapel, cathedral and castle steeped in 1000 years of history atThe Rock of Cashel. Travel south to one of Europe’s most vibrant counties, Cork. Begin your Cork experience with a kiss of the Blarney Stone and hope for an eternal gift of eloquence. Finish this jam-packed day with a night in West Cork’s stunning harbour town of Kinsale. Day 2: Monday The Ring of KerryDepart Kinsale and journey towards the Ring of Kerry. Our first stop is the beautiful heritage town of Kenmare. Discover many hidden gems on the Ring of Kerry: Molls Gap, Torc Waterfall and Ross Castle in Killarney National Park. Your Ross Castle tour will enlighten you as to how life really was within the stone walls and it’s not what you think! After taking in some of the fantastic views on the Ring of Kerry travel to Inch to soak up the Atlantic Ocean. Waves and weather permitting we will take the plunge for a surf at Inch Beach. Stay in the celebrated, cozy coastal town of Dingle. Day 3: Tuesday DingleStart the morning kayaking to meet our famous dolphin, Fungie, in Dingle Bay. Alternatively, if kayaking is not your thing we will take you on a hike up Mount Brandon with 360 degree panoramic views of Dingle Bay and Castlegregory. Let our expert guides take you on a breathtaking trip along the Slea Head Drive and finish off your perfect day at the Dingle Whiskey Distillery. Day 4: Wednesday Cliffs of Moher & LahinchLeave Dingle via the dramatic Conor Pass with dramatic drops, encroaching cliffs at every turn. Cross the River Shannon by ferry to leave the South West behind. We enter county Clare now, home to the spectacular Cliffs of Moher and the Burren National Park. Today we will explore the cliffs by foot and let the fresh air and dramatic coastline embrace us! Spend the evening in the most welcoming and colorful village of Doolin. Day 5: Thursday Galway - DublinVisit the 16th Century castle, Dunghuaire Castle at the quaint fishing village of Kinvara – the gateway to Ireland’s Culture Capital, Galway. Galway is renowned for its pleasures. After a cycling tour through the streets and waterways, discovering Galway’s hidden gems you are free to enjoy an afternoon of entertainment, great food and fun in this much-celebrated city. We can also offer a fantastic food tour or stand-up paddle boarding in Galway Bay weather depending. You will depart Galway on the GoBus service.
10-Day Ultimate Small-Group Tour of Ireland from Dublin
Day 1: Sunday Cork, the Rebel CountyTravel west to the magical South West. Visit the Rock of Cashel. Kiss of the Blarney Stone and hope for an eternal gift of eloquence. Finish the day with a night in West Cork’s stunning town of Kinsale.Day 2: Monday The Ring of KerryOur first stop is the beautiful town of Kenmare. Discover: Molls Gap, Torc Waterfall and Ross Castle in Killarney National Park. Your Ross Castle tour will enlighten you as to how life really was within the stone walls. We will take the plunge for a surf at Inch Beach. Stay the night in Dingle.Day 3: Tuesday DingleStart the morning kayaking to meet our famous dolphin, Fungie. If kayaking is not your thing we will take you on a hike up Mount Brandon. Let our expert guides take you on a breath-taking trip along the Slea Head Drive and finish off the day at the Dingle Whiskey Distillery.Day 4: Wednesday Cliffs of Moher & DoolinCross the River Shannon where will we enter county Clare now, where we will visit the Cliffs of Moher and the Burren National Park.Day 5: Thursday GalwayWe will head to Galway, renowned for its brightly-painted pubs heave with live music, while cafes offer front-row seats for observing street performers and musicians. After a cycling tour you are free to enjoy an evening in this vibrant town. Day 6: Friday The Aran Islands & WestportWe will sail across Galway Bay to the Aran Islands. Cycle to the stone fort Dún Aenghus. Depart for the stunning town of Westport. Take in the breathtaking views of Connemara National Park and the Lost Valley which is part of the famous Famine Trail.Day 7: Saturday Westport – Donegal Hike up Ireland’s holiest mountain, Croagh Patrick. After lunch we will have the afternoon discovering the wilds of Sligo (William Butler Yeat’s County) before journeying north west to Donegal. Spend the night in the picturesque town of Ardara.Day 8: Sunday LondonderryWe will start the day with a drive over the Glengesh Pass, visit Maghera beach, before crossing the border of Northern Ireland. Our next stop is Londonderry. Take a walking tour of the city or simply choose to have some free time to roam the streets.Day 9: Monday The Giant’s Causeway Feel the exhilaration of the air beneath your feet and the breath-taking backdrop of the Causeway Coastal Route while crossing Carrick-a-rede Rope Bridge. Time permitting, we will visit the Bushmills Distillery. Take a peak at one of the most famous filming locations for The Game of Thrones and spend the night in Belfast.Day 10: Tuesday BelfastAfter a whirlwind journey through Ireland we will finish the trip with a magical tour of Belfast. A black cab intimate city tour is the only way to see and learn about this wonderful city. After lunch, we will give you the full Titanic experience before we head back to Dublin.