Inis Mor- Aran Islands ferry from Doolin

Set sail from Doolin Pier at 10:00 am daily to Inis Mór. Depart Inis Mór at 4:00 pm to then return to Doolin Pier. Sailings take place every day from March to October (weather depending). The Aran Islands are believed to be an extension of the Burren Region in County Clare. The famous rocky landscape has helped to create its iconic image of an island divided by fields separated with winding stone walls. The stunning views from this Island reveal an Atlantic gateway from Connemara to Clare. Traditional Irish culture is alive and well on Inis Mór and is apparent from their Ancient Festivals to nightly music sessions. The Aran Islands are one of the last places in Ireland that have managed to preserve their language despite the threat of persecution in earlier times. Inis Mór Facts The population of Inis Mór is about 1000 persons The Island is approximately 15km (9mi) long and 4km (2mi wide) The Island is an approximately 1 hour and 15-minute journey by ferry from Doolin Pier The spoken and first language of this Island is Gaeilge (Irish) though most speak English as well You will arrive in the main harbour Cill Rónán (Kilronan Village) to a bustling island port with all of the modern conveniences you may need for your visit. There are several pubs, restaurants, and cafes to enjoy a meal in. Inis Mor is a large island by comparison to the other Aran Islands so you will need a full day to visit this island (and most people want more). There are several options of transportation awaiting you at the harbour front upon your arrival. How to get around Bicycle Hire Mini-Bus Tour Pony and Trap Tour This island has a wide array of things to do and see. In fact, there is so much to see many feel that they would need at least a week on the island to see it all! A great option is to get a guided tour at Kilronan Harbour. The guides there are locals who can take you to the main highlights of the island and answer any questions you may have along the way. There are also several beaches that ribbon the coastline of Inis Mór providing a rich environment for seal colonies and wildlife. Visitors can enjoy picnicking, fishing, and even have a swim! What to See Dún Aonghasa (Dun Aengus) Aran Heritage Centre Dún Duchathair (The Black Fort) Na Seacht dTeampaill (The Seven Churches) Teaghlach Einne (House of St. Enda) Clochan na Carraige