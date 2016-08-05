Welcome to County Clare
Along the Wild Atlantic Way, the ocean relentlessly pounds Clare's coastline year-round, eroding rock into fantastic formations, and fashioning sheer cliffs including those at the iconic Cliffs of Moher and at ends-of-the-earth Loop Head. Along the coast, the waves are a magnet for surfers, and surf schools set up on many of Clare's beaches in summer.
Stretching down to the coast – and out as far as the Aran Islands, linked to Doolin in summer by ferries – is the moonscape-like bare limestone expanse of the Burren, which blazes with wildflowers in spring.
If the land is hard, Clare's soul certainly isn't: traditional Irish culture and music flourish here. And it's not just a show for tourists, either. In larger towns and even the tiniest of villages you'll find pubs with trad music sessions year-round.
Cliffs of Moher Tour from Galway
Leave Galway and head southwest on board your luxury coach in the direction of the world-famous Cliffs of Moher in County Clare. Traveling along scenic coastal roads, your tour stops to visit cute fishing villages and historic sites as you go. First stop is in Kinvara, a pretty fishing village known for its star attraction – Dunguaire Castle. Stroll around it outside with your guide and hear tales of its impressive history that dates back to the 16th century.Continue your journey through Burren National Park – or simply ‘the Burren’ – and marvel at its utterly intriguing landscape, with rolling hills covered with limestone rocks. The park is home to numerous ancient monuments like the Poulnabrone Dolmen, which is said to be the most photographed Megalithic monument in the country, and the little-known Ballyalban Fairy Fort.Just outside the town of Kilfenora, stop and hop off your coach to see some Celtic crosses, and learn about their history and symbolism from your guide. The tiny coastal village of Doolin is nearby, and lunch takes place here, in one of the town’s legendary pubs -- Gus O'Connors -- that's famous for its traditional Irish music and great food.Your afternoon is spent at the stunning Cliffs of Moher, and it’s sure to be the highlight of your day. With approximately two hours to spend here at your leisure, walk around enjoying unforgettable views over the Atlantic Ocean and the Aran Islands. Featured in classic movies like The Princess Bride and Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, the cliffs are a UNESCO World Heritage Site and perfect for a bracing walk with unforgettable scenery.Return to Galway via the coastal roads, enjoying one last break for a walk on the Burren.
Burren, Cliffs of Moher, Ring of Kerry 5-Day Tour from Dublin
Day 1: Dublin – Galway (B)Leave Dublin behind and travel west by luxury coach, stopping at Locke's Distillery in Kilbeggan. Sample award-winning Kilbeggan whiskey, and then continue to Clonmacnoise Monastery on the banks of the Shannon River to explore this important early Christian site. Visit a typically friendly local pub (full of both character and characters!) before arriving in Galway for your first night.Overnight: 3-star hotel or B&B in central Galway Day 2: Galway – Killarney (B)Set out with your guide to explore beautiful County Clare on Ireland’s west coast. Visit the Burren – the aptly named barren rolling hills covered with limestone rocks – and then spend your afternoon at the Cliffs of Moher. Standing more than 700 feet (213 meters) high, the cliffs cover more than 5 miles (8 km) of coastline, forming a breathtaking backdrop against the Atlantic Ocean waves. After enjoying time at leisure, cross Shannon Estuary with your guide, and arrive in Killarney – your base for the remaining three nights. Spend the evening at leisure.Overnight: 3-star hotel or B&B in central KillarneyDay 3: Killarney – Dingle Peninsula (B)Set off early to discover Dingle Peninsula, an area famous for its scenery and Gaelic Culture. Traveling by luxury minivan, you’ll stop to check out ancient forts and early religious sites before soaking up panoramic views from Slea Head and Inch Beach. Spend time in the tiny town of Dingle itself – famous for its local music scene and buzzing Irish pubs. Your guide will show you the best spots, and you’ll have time to explore independently before returning to Killarney to enjoy the night.Overnight: 3-star hotel or B&B in central KillarneyDay 4: Killarney – Ring of Kerry (B)Travel along the famous Ring of Kerry – one of the world's classic touring routes – which stretches along Ireland’s southwestern coast. The entire ring covers nearly 109 miles (176 km) of sublime coastal roads, and deserves a full day to really appreciate it. Traveling around Ivernagh Peninsular, enjoy stops with your guide to learn about the history of the area. Explore ancient ring forts, small fishing villages and sandy beaches. Walk through Killarney National Park to visit Torc Waterfall – thought of locally as a natural wonder! Then return to Killarney in the evening.Overnight: 3-star hotel or B&B in central KillarneyDay 5: Killarney – DublinHop back on your minibus and travel through the breathtaking West Cork Mountains to reach Blarney Castle. While exploring with your guide, be sure to kiss the infamous Blarney Stone for a lifetime of smooth talking! En route to Dublin, see the Rock of Cashel, a Celtic cathedral in County Tipperary, and then enjoy a break in Kilkenny City before reaching Dublin in the evening.
Medieval Banquet at Bunratty Castle
Join the Earl of Thomond for a glorious banquet at this majestic 15th century Bunratty Castle. The Earl’s Butler welcomes guests from the four corners of the world toasting an era of great Irish taste with excellent food, fine wine, and honey mead.When you arrive at Bunratty Medieval Castle Banquet, a kilted piper plays a tune of welcome. You will ascend the Castle steps crossing over the drawbridge to the 'Bite of Friendship' offered by one of the Hostesses.Upon entering the Great Hall resplendent with tapestries and furniture of the 16th Century, savor a goblet of Mead while mingling with the Ladies of the Castle. The Castle’s history is related followed by a medieval Madrigal. Witness the crowning of the Earl & Lady before descending to the Banquet Hall where bench seating, candle-lights, and long oak tables reflect the Banqueting style of the medieval era. While partaking of a sumptuous four course dinner with fine wines, delight to the dulcet tones of the Ladies of the Castle accompanied by Irish Harp and Fiddle. The Butler seeks the Lords approval for all dishes brought before him. However, a scoundrel is revealed who must be brought before the Earl who decides his fate. The 35-minute spectacle which follows dinner is a superb selection of Irish medieval and traditional songs and instrumental music. The entire evening lasts two and a half hours.
Moher Cliffs, Coast of County Clare, Burren Tour from Galway
Your tour departs Merchants Road, Galway outside the Kinlay Hostel at 9:30am. Traveling south along the Wild Atlantic Way, your first stop is at Dunguaire Castle on the outskirts of Kinvara. A photo stop here at one of the most photographed castles in the whole of Ireland and then it's on through the glacio-karst landscape of the Burren and past Corcomroe Abbey. This fascinating Cistercian Abbey is noted for its distinguished carvings and rich ornamentation.You then travel through Ballyvaughan and on to the Burren Birds of Prey Centre (entry not included). The Birds of Prey Centre has been educating and entertaining visitors with dynamic displays set against the dramatic Burren landscape since 2008. The mission of the centre is to aid in the conservation of Birds of Prey through visitor awareness and education, whilst actively fund raising for Raptor Conservation monitoring efforts within Ireland. Departing the Birds of Prey Centre, you'll follow the Wild Atlantic Way along the coast of County Clare, passing Black Head, Wild Atlantic Way - 'Discovery Point' and Fanore Strand, Wild Atlantic Way - 'Discovery Point,' from here you can see the Aran Islands, locking in Galway Bay and in the distance the mountains of Connemara.Next it's on to the majestic Cliffs of Moher, for a 2-hour stop, Wild Atlantic Way - 'Signature Point' (entry fee included). The Cliffs of Moher are one of Ireland's most spectacular sights and one of the 'Signature Points' on the Wild Atlantic Way. Rising 214 meters (702 feet) out of the Atlantic Ocean, the Cliffs of Moher offer one of the most amazing views in Ireland.Departing the Cliffs of Moher we return to Galway via Lisdoonvarna, famous for its annual match making festival and stopping en route through the Burren for some amazing photo opportunities.
Inis Mor- Aran Islands ferry from Doolin
Set sail from Doolin Pier at 10:00 am daily to Inis Mór. Depart Inis Mór at 4:00 pm to then return to Doolin Pier. Sailings take place every day from March to October (weather depending). The Aran Islands are believed to be an extension of the Burren Region in County Clare. The famous rocky landscape has helped to create its iconic image of an island divided by fields separated with winding stone walls. The stunning views from this Island reveal an Atlantic gateway from Connemara to Clare. Traditional Irish culture is alive and well on Inis Mór and is apparent from their Ancient Festivals to nightly music sessions. The Aran Islands are one of the last places in Ireland that have managed to preserve their language despite the threat of persecution in earlier times. Inis Mór Facts The population of Inis Mór is about 1000 persons The Island is approximately 15km (9mi) long and 4km (2mi wide) The Island is an approximately 1 hour and 15-minute journey by ferry from Doolin Pier The spoken and first language of this Island is Gaeilge (Irish) though most speak English as well You will arrive in the main harbour Cill Rónán (Kilronan Village) to a bustling island port with all of the modern conveniences you may need for your visit. There are several pubs, restaurants, and cafes to enjoy a meal in. Inis Mor is a large island by comparison to the other Aran Islands so you will need a full day to visit this island (and most people want more). There are several options of transportation awaiting you at the harbour front upon your arrival. How to get around Bicycle Hire Mini-Bus Tour Pony and Trap Tour This island has a wide array of things to do and see. In fact, there is so much to see many feel that they would need at least a week on the island to see it all! A great option is to get a guided tour at Kilronan Harbour. The guides there are locals who can take you to the main highlights of the island and answer any questions you may have along the way. There are also several beaches that ribbon the coastline of Inis Mór providing a rich environment for seal colonies and wildlife. Visitors can enjoy picnicking, fishing, and even have a swim! What to See Dún Aonghasa (Dun Aengus) Aran Heritage Centre Dún Duchathair (The Black Fort) Na Seacht dTeampaill (The Seven Churches) Teaghlach Einne (House of St. Enda) Clochan na Carraige
Knappogue Castle Medieval Banquet
You are greeted at the main door of the castle by the Earl’s Butler and the Ladies of the castle where you proceed to the Dalcassian Hall. Mingle with the Castle Entertainers and savour a goblet of mead (honey wine). Enjoy music of the harp and fiddle followed by Medieval choral singing from the Ladies. The Earl’s Butler wittily recounts the history of the Castle finishing by explaining the ‘Rules of Chivalry’ practiced at Knappogue Castle and the dire consequences of breaching them! Menu:AperitifMead~Smoked Irish Salmon with Cucumber and Dill Salad~Tomato & Basil Soup~Supreme of Chicken in a Veronique Sauce served with creamed potatoes and roasted root vegetables~'Rastin' Apple & Cinnamon Cruch~Coffee / TeaVegetarian Option:Tomato and Buffalo mozzarella tartlet with red Onion~Marmalade, garlic aioli