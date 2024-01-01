Fruit Bazaar

Tabriz

LoginSave

A burst of sunshine beckons you out of the warren of the Tabriz bazaar past whiffy fruit and delectable juices onto Motahhari St.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • A bazaar in Tabriz, Iranian Azerbaijan, Iran. Tabriz, Iran, Persian Gulf States, Middle East, Southwest Asia, Asia, Iranian Azerbaijan, indoors, daytime, group of people, people, travel, travel destinations, market, market stall, selling, vendor, male, men, adult, shopping, store, retail, ceiling, architecture, brick, street market, street, arch, bazaar, commerce

    Tabriz Bazaar

    0.18 MILES

    The magnificent, labyrinthine, Unesco-listed Tabriz bazaar covers some 7 sq km, with 24 caravanserais (sets of rooms arrranged around a courtyard) and 22…

  • Blue Mosque

    Blue Mosque

    0.79 MILES

    When constructed for ruler Jahan Shah in 1465, the Blue Mosque with its intricate turquoise mosaics was one of the most famous buildings of its era…

  • Azarbaijan Museum

    Azarbaijan Museum

    0.73 MILES

    This museum's entrance is a great brick portal with big wooden doors guarded by two stone rams. Ground-floor exhibits include finds from Hasanlu (an Iron…

  • Arg-e Tabriz

    Arg-e Tabriz

    0.5 MILES

    This huge brick edifice off Imam Khomeini St is a chunky remnant of Tabriz’ early-14th-century citadel (known as ‘the Ark’). Criminals were once executed…

  • Poets’ Mausoleum

    Poets’ Mausoleum

    0.84 MILES

    Poet Ostad Shahriyar is ostentatiously commemorated by the strikingly modernist Poets’ Mausoleum. Its angular, interlocking concrete arches are best…

  • Elgoli Park

    Elgoli Park

    5.89 MILES

    Elgoli Park, 8km southeast of the centre, is popular with summer strollers and courting couples. Its fairground surrounds an artificial lake, in the…

  • Shahriyar House Museum

    Shahriyar House Museum

    0.78 MILES

    Enter a time warp to late-'70s Tabriz in the preserved house of much-loved poet Ostad Shahriyar (1906–88). Surrounded by his everyday belongings, you…

View more attractions

Nearby Tabriz attractions

1. St Mary's Church

0.07 MILES

Dating from the 12th century, St Mary’s is a still-functioning Armenian church that was mentioned by Marco Polo. It was once the seat of the regional…

2. Masjed-e Jameh

0.09 MILES

At the bazaar’s western end an exit passage hidden by a curtain leads to Tabriz’ impressive Seljuk-era Masjed-e Jameh, with a magnificent brick-vaulted…

3. Constitution House

0.12 MILES

This charming Qajar-era (1868) courtyard house is historically significant as a headquarters during the 1906–11 constitutional revolution, but, although…

4. Tabriz Bazaar

0.18 MILES

The magnificent, labyrinthine, Unesco-listed Tabriz bazaar covers some 7 sq km, with 24 caravanserais (sets of rooms arrranged around a courtyard) and 22…

5. Carpet Bazaar

0.2 MILES

Inside the Tabriz bazaar, the mozaffarieh is one of the best places in Iran to buy a carpet.

6. Amir Bazaar

0.24 MILES

The surefire way locals protect themselves against inflation is with a chunk of the yellow stuff from the jewellery section of the Tabriz bazaar.

7. Spice Bazaar

0.25 MILES

One of the best in Iran, Tabriz' spice bazaar has a huge selection of dried herbs, spices, natural remedies and henna.

8. Shoe Bazaar

0.25 MILES

Within the Tabriz bazaar, whole laneways are dedicated to footwear.