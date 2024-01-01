Worth a look is the Qajar-era Imamzadeh-ye Hossein, tucked behind Hotel Yass in a little courtyard with an ancient mulberry tree.
Imamzadeh-ye Hossein
Iran
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
