Hamadan's iconic 1954 BuAli Sina (Avicenna) Mausoleum dominates his namesake square and resembles a concrete crayon pointing to the heavens. It was loosely modelled on Qabus’ 1000-year-old tower in Gonbad-e Kavus. Only aficionados will want to pay the entry fee, which gives you access to a single-room museum of Avicenna memorabilia, his tombstone, a small library and a display on medicinal herbs. Entry is from the east.