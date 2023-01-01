Nader Shah’s 'Khorshid Palace' isn't really a palace at all but a distinctively fluted, circular tomb-tower, on an octagonal base set in manicured lawns. (The name Khorshid (literally ‘sun’) refers to one of Nader’s wives, not some arcane astronomical purpose.) It was never finished, hence the odd proportions and lack of a dome. The tower’s interior uses gilt and ample colour (albeit partly faded) to bring life to 16 stalactite-vaulted alcoves.

Intricate exterior panels include pineapple and pear motifs. These fruits were unknown in 18th-century Khorasan, encouraging the belief that Nader Shah used foreign artisans he’d 'engaged' (ie kidnapped) during his Indian conquests.