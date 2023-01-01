Borg-argavan Shah

Entering Kalat the main road passes through a long tunnel then crosses a bridge shortly before the savari and bus stands. If you double back on the north side of the river and follow it 500m southwest you'll see this iconic, round mud-brick tower rising on the rocks above. Just beyond is the Katibeh Nader, an unfinished inscription on a smoothed section of cliff-face praising Nader Shah with poetry in Turkish and Farsi.

Climb to various rocky outcrops for views across the Darban village area, ringed by bright-red laterite slopes.