The beautiful blue dome with yellow patterning that's easily spied from the Ethnology Museum steps belongs to the Kabud Gonbad Mosque. Originally Seljuk, it was thoroughly remodelled in 1747 and later again by the Qajars. Significant fragments of yellow-and-blue tiling remain on the four iwans.
Kabud Gonbad Mosque
Iran
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
0.16 MILES
Nader Shah’s 'Khorshid Palace' isn't really a palace at all but a distinctively fluted, circular tomb-tower, on an octagonal base set in manicured lawns. …
2.4 MILES
Entering Kalat the main road passes through a long tunnel then crosses a bridge shortly before the savari and bus stands. If you double back on the north…
0.15 MILES
The brick-vaulted basement of the the Khorshid Palace contains a graciously cool ethnology museum, graphically depicting Khorasan village life and also…
