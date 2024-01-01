Kabud Gonbad Mosque

Iran

LoginSave

The beautiful blue dome with yellow patterning that's easily spied from the Ethnology Museum steps belongs to the Kabud Gonbad Mosque. Originally Seljuk, it was thoroughly remodelled in 1747 and later again by the Qajars. Significant fragments of yellow-and-blue tiling remain on the four iwans.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Khorshid Palace

    Khorshid Palace

    0.16 MILES

    Nader Shah’s 'Khorshid Palace' isn't really a palace at all but a distinctively fluted, circular tomb-tower, on an octagonal base set in manicured lawns. …

  • Borg-argavan Shah

    Borg-argavan Shah

    2.4 MILES

    Entering Kalat the main road passes through a long tunnel then crosses a bridge shortly before the savari and bus stands. If you double back on the north…

  • Ethnology Museum

    Ethnology Museum

    0.15 MILES

    The brick-vaulted basement of the the Khorshid Palace contains a graciously cool ethnology museum, graphically depicting Khorasan village life and also…

View more attractions

Nearby Iran attractions

1. Ethnology Museum

0.15 MILES

The brick-vaulted basement of the the Khorshid Palace contains a graciously cool ethnology museum, graphically depicting Khorasan village life and also…

2. Khorshid Palace

0.16 MILES

Nader Shah’s 'Khorshid Palace' isn't really a palace at all but a distinctively fluted, circular tomb-tower, on an octagonal base set in manicured lawns. …

3. Borg-argavan Shah

2.4 MILES

Entering Kalat the main road passes through a long tunnel then crosses a bridge shortly before the savari and bus stands. If you double back on the north…