Dating from the 1020s, Pir Alamdar is a circular, Seljuk-era tomb-tower in faceted pale brick, notable for its original band of Kufic inscriptions around the top. It's a short walk northeast of the Jameh Mosque but the recent demolition of the whole surrounding townscape leaves it feeling sadly isolated in a wasteland. To look inside, you'll need to find the key-holder at the Tarikhuneh Mosque, a 10-minutes walk via Kaffari, Nasiri then Katebi streets.