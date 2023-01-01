Imamzadeh Jafar is a splendid, ancient pale-brick building with round side-towers, arched false-windows and a five-level dome culminating in a brick cone. It looks like a North African castle right off a movie set. Tucked directly behind it is the simpler Chehel Dokhtar, a round tomb-tower in similarly uncoloured brick with a partly preserved band of Kufic script.

Between here and the Damghan Tourist Hotel, attractive, stream-divided Azadi Blvd passes a partly restored caravanserai. It's locked but you can peep in through holes in the wall from the park behind.