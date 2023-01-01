Within 30 minutes (15km) drive of Yazd city centre, this belt of rippling sand dunes is a popular spot to watch the sun set across the desert landscape. As the colours of the pink-hued mountains beyond intensify with the last of the sun's rays, the shadows of the dunes are thrown into sharp relief, making for the perfect photo opportunity. While a taxi may be persuaded to the edge of the sands, it is better to take a licensed driver-guide who can navigate the soft terrain.

The temperature drops quickly after sunset, especially in winter when it can be bitter cold. If coming by taxi, it's essential to ask the driver to wait as this is an isolated spot after dark.