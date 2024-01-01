The early-11th-century brick Tomb of the 12 Imams, neighbouring Alexander’s Prison, forms one side of Zaiee Sq, in the heart of Yazd's historic old city. The once-fine, but now badly deteriorated inscriptions inside bear the names of the Shiite Imams, though none are actually buried here. The tomb was closed at the time of writing.
Tomb of the 12 Imams
Yazd
