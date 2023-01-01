Bagh-e Dolat Abad

Once a residence of Persian regent Karim Khan Zand, this small pavilion set amid Unesco-listed gardens was built around 1750. The interior of the pavilion is superb, with intricate latticework and exquisite stained-glass windows. The pavilion also boasts Iran’s loftiest badgir; standing over 33m tall, it was rebuilt in the 1960s. The pretty garden, built on the traditional Persian garden principle of symmetrical design, is planted with soaring evergreens and dotted with sour orange and pomegranates.

There's a coffeshop on-site and some craft shops by the door. Note the unattractive but hygienic modern take on a water fountain: it dispenses disposable straws.