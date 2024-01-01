Amir Chakhmaq Mosque

Yazd

LoginSave

Forming part of the Amir Chakhmaq Mosque Complex, this mosque is overshadowed by the iconic neighbouring Hosseinieh – one of the most photographed sites in Iran.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Yazd, Iran - December 17, 2015: 410334136

    Masjed-e Jameh

    0.51 MILES

    Soaring above the old city, this magnificent building is graced with a tiled entrance portal (one of the tallest in Iran), flanked by two 48m-high…

  • Amir Chakhmaq Complex in Yazd, Iran 312493811 amir, ancient, arcade, arch, architecture, building, chaghmagh, chakhmagh, chakhmaq, chakmak, city, complex, culture, detail, east, evening, exterior, heritage, historical, iran, islam, iwan, landmark, middle, minaret, moslem, mosque, muslim, pattern, people, persia, persian, religion, silhouette, tiles, tomb, tourist, travel, yazd

    Amir Chakhmaq Mosque Complex

    0.06 MILES

    The stunning three-storey facade of this Hosseinieh is one of the largest such structures in Iran. The rows of perfectly proportioned sunken alcoves are…

  • Ruins of old houses in the village of Kharanaq.

    Old City

    0.72 MILES

    With its numerous badgirs (windtowers) rising above a labyrinth of adobe roofs, the historic old city of Yazd is one of the oldest towns on earth. Listed…

  • Yazd Water Museum

    Yazd Water Museum

    0.07 MILES

    Yazd is famous for its qanats (underground aqueducts) and this museum, one of the best of its kind, is devoted to the brave men who built them. Located in…

  • Saheb A Zaman Zurkhaneh

    Saheb A Zaman Zurkhaneh

    0.06 MILES

    The cavernous ab anbar (water reservoir), built around 1580, resembles a 29m-high standing egg from the inside. Crowned with five burly badgirs, this…

  • Hidden Desert

    Hidden Desert

    5.55 MILES

    Within 30 minutes (15km) drive of Yazd city centre, this belt of rippling sand dunes is a popular spot to watch the sun set across the desert landscape…

  • Ateshkadeh

    Ateshkadeh

    0.93 MILES

    Often referred to as the Zoroastrian Fire Temple, this elegant neoclassical building, reflected in an oval pool in the garden courtyard, houses a flame…

  • Saryazd Fortress

    Saryazd Fortress

    22.08 MILES

    This wonderful old castle was once used as a giant safety deposit box for the protection of grains, jewellery and other valuables. The fortifications are…

View more attractions

Nearby Yazd attractions

1. Amir Chakhmaq Mosque Complex

0.06 MILES

The stunning three-storey facade of this Hosseinieh is one of the largest such structures in Iran. The rows of perfectly proportioned sunken alcoves are…

2. Saheb A Zaman Zurkhaneh

0.06 MILES

The cavernous ab anbar (water reservoir), built around 1580, resembles a 29m-high standing egg from the inside. Crowned with five burly badgirs, this…

3. Yazd Water Museum

0.07 MILES

Yazd is famous for its qanats (underground aqueducts) and this museum, one of the best of its kind, is devoted to the brave men who built them. Located in…

4. Masjed-e Jameh

0.51 MILES

Soaring above the old city, this magnificent building is graced with a tiled entrance portal (one of the tallest in Iran), flanked by two 48m-high…

5. Bogheh-ye Sayyed Roknaddin

0.52 MILES

The beautiful blue-tiled dome of the tomb of local Islamic notable Sayyed Roknaddin Mohammed Qazi is visible from any elevated point in the city. Built…

6. Imam Zadeh Jafar

0.57 MILES

This magnificent modern shrine is best experienced at night when the lighting is inspirational, both from the courtyard outside and from within the…

7. Clocktower

0.68 MILES

This structure in the middle of the city is a useful landmark for navigating between Yazd's key sights and bazaars.

8. Tomb of the 12 Imams

0.72 MILES

The early-11th-century brick Tomb of the 12 Imams, neighbouring Alexander’s Prison, forms one side of Zaiee Sq, in the heart of Yazd's historic old city…