This beautifully restored old house, with a courtyard cut deep into the basement, houses the work of a popular Iranian painter, Manuchehr Sheibani. Credited as being a pioneer of the contemporary arts revolution in Iran, this 20th-century painter was also a poet. Aside from the exhibition of his work, the house encompasses a cosy coffee shop and a small library, and makes a pleasantly cultured spot to engage with Kashan's literati.