This beautiful building, next to the Masjed-e Agha Borzog, houses the tomb of Ghotbs Kashani, a famous mystic of the Qajar period, and survived the earthquake of 1778 that devastated much of Kashan. The plaster work on the interior of the dome is particularly graceful. At the time of writing, the roof was undergoing repair and the opening hours were at the discretion of the caretaker.