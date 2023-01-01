Handicraft Workshop

Even those with minimal interest in textiles will find this working museum a fascinating place to visit. Opened to ensure that the traditional craft of producing Kashani textiles is kept alive, masters work at elaborate hand looms to create intricate wonders of weaving, such as embossed velvet and zarbaft (silk brocade).

Given the quality of the silks and the intense labour involved (it takes weeks just to set up the threads on a loom), the textiles are very costly and are reserved as museum-quality pieces for display in the workshop or for gifts to visiting dignitaries.