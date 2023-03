Wrapping a conical crag in ruined fortress ramparts, Qaleh Dokhtar is a dramatic, if well camouflaged, castle. From its summit you can appreciate its dominant position – albeit it that seems rather pointless these days now that it is so far from any major settlement.

The nearest villages are the minuscule if delightfully photogenic hamlets of Haogand (3.6km south) and Aliabad (4km southwest). Slightly bigger Raqeh is 7km southwest via Asiyab Miyun watermill.