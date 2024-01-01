Dating from 1621, Boshrooyeh's distinctive one-iwan mosque of uncoloured brick is topped with a small, turret-like minaret on its upper dome. It sits on a tiny but photogenic open space, where you'll find a beehive-shaped abanbar (water cistern) cover, a 1717 madrassa, an artist's studio and a single, wizened mulberry tree.
Masjed-e Jameh
Southeastern Iran
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
7.78 MILES
Wrapping a conical crag in ruined fortress ramparts, Qaleh Dokhtar is a dramatic, if well camouflaged, castle. From its summit you can appreciate its…
11.86 MILES
Opposite the single-iwan old mosque in Eresk you can see a few mud-built buildings, but there's a whole lot more hidden in an Old Town section that lies…
0.12 MILES
With its triple windtower and central fountain pool, the Mostafi House is Boshrooyeh's best-preserved historic building and an icon of sorts for the town…
7.39 MILES
Home to just 17 families, the little farming hamlet of Haogand uses its mud fortress and several antique, mud-built domed houses as barns and animal pens.
9.47 MILES
The long qanat (underground canal) that takes water to Boshrooyeh is also used to power a series of antique, subterranean watermills. Asiyab Miyun is one…
0.09 MILES
Two of Boshrooyeh's historic houses are being restored for use as a private museum. As yet there are no fixed entry times, so you might need to call ahead…
