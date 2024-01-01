Masjed-e Jameh

Southeastern Iran

Dating from 1621, Boshrooyeh's distinctive one-iwan mosque of uncoloured brick is topped with a small, turret-like minaret on its upper dome. It sits on a tiny but photogenic open space, where you'll find a beehive-shaped abanbar (water cistern) cover, a 1717 madrassa, an artist's studio and a single, wizened mulberry tree.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Qaleh Dokhtar

    Qaleh Dokhtar

    7.78 MILES

    Wrapping a conical crag in ruined fortress ramparts, Qaleh Dokhtar is a dramatic, if well camouflaged, castle. From its summit you can appreciate its…

  • Eresk

    Eresk

    11.86 MILES

    Opposite the single-iwan old mosque in Eresk you can see a few mud-built buildings, but there's a whole lot more hidden in an Old Town section that lies…

  • Mostafi House

    Mostafi House

    0.12 MILES

    With its triple windtower and central fountain pool, the Mostafi House is Boshrooyeh's best-preserved historic building and an icon of sorts for the town…

  • Haogand

    Haogand

    7.39 MILES

    Home to just 17 families, the little farming hamlet of Haogand uses its mud fortress and several antique, mud-built domed houses as barns and animal pens.

  • Asiyab Miyun

    Asiyab Miyun

    9.47 MILES

    The long qanat (underground canal) that takes water to Boshrooyeh is also used to power a series of antique, subterranean watermills. Asiyab Miyun is one…

  • Boshrooyeh Museum

    Boshrooyeh Museum

    0.09 MILES

    Two of Boshrooyeh's historic houses are being restored for use as a private museum. As yet there are no fixed entry times, so you might need to call ahead…

