Home to just 17 families, the little farming hamlet of Haogand uses its mud fortress and several antique, mud-built domed houses as barns and animal pens.

Haogand is 14km from Boshrooyeh, 4km off the Boshrooyeh–Raqeh road. An unpaved road continues 3.6km to the base of Qaleh Dokhtar via a historic subterranean watermill.