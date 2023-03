Tentena’s pretty covered 210m bridge marks where Danau Poso (Lake Poso) ends and Sungai Poso (Poso River) begins its journey to the coast. V-shaped eel traps north of the bridge snare the 2m monsters for which Tentena is famous. Live specimens are available for inspection and consumption in local warungs.

Chartering a boat to explore the lake can be surprisingly difficult; the asking rate is 120,000Rp for two hours.