Air Terjun Saluopa

If you have wheels you can visit this impressive, powerful waterfall that drops in stages through rainforest, 15km west of Tentena. The falls are a spectacular place for a swim, and you can hike through the jungle and alongside a plunging river for a few kilometres – keep an eye out for monkeys and hornbills. Guides are available to take you on full day treks deeper into the rainforest.

If you fancy spending the night here, simple wooden plank bungalows with a mattress on the floor are 110,000Rp.