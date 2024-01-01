Rows of tongkonan also house several workshops of traditional weavers who are happy to demonstrate their handicraft. A variety of fabrics are on display from antique blankets with traditional motifs to cheap scarves with Toraja-inspired scenes, all of which could be yours – for the right price.
Sangkombong
Tana Toraja
