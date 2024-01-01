Sangkombong

Rows of tongkonan also house several workshops of traditional weavers who are happy to demonstrate their handicraft. A variety of fabrics are on display from antique blankets with traditional motifs to cheap scarves with Toraja-inspired scenes, all of which could be yours – for the right price.

  • Ke'te Kesu'

    Ke'te Kesu'

    8.05 MILES

    The four stately tongkonan and many granaries that make up Ke'te Kesu' were moved to this picturesque site in 1927 when the savvy family head noticed the…

  • Tampang Allo

    Tampang Allo

    14.27 MILES

    Whether it's the tau tau, the cave itself, or the peaceful rice paddy setting squeezed between a maze of cliffs, this is one our favourite sites in Tana…

  • Londa

    Londa

    10.16 MILES

    Live out your Indiana Jones fantasies at this extensive (and very popular) burial cave below a massive cliff face. Its entrance is guarded by a balcony of…

  • Lemo

    Lemo

    11.75 MILES

    A veritable village of tau tau stare down with unblinking eyes and outstretched arms from this impressive burial cliff riddled with tombs. The sheer rock…

  • Pasar Bolu

    Pasar Bolu

    5.74 MILES

    Heralded as the world's largest water buffalo market, this dusty, chaotic scene pops off every Tuesday and Saturday when stately beasts imported from…

  • Bori' Kalimbuang

    Bori' Kalimbuang

    2.97 MILES

    There are lots of places to see standing stones, but this is one of the nicer ones. With 102 stones – each representing a different funeral conducted at…

  • Pana'

    Pana'

    5.68 MILES

    Whether its claim to be the oldest known baby grave in Toraja is accurate or not, this site is definitely one of the more compelling. The minimal…

  • Kambira Baby Graves

    Kambira Baby Graves

    13.73 MILES

    Torajans traditionally inter deceased babies, who have not yet teethed, in trees, believing that these infants are more pure than adults, and that their…

