The Spring Rolls Town

This tour provides a wonderful opportunity to see some of Semarang's most popular attractions while allowing time to shop for locally crafted souvenirs. Starting from the pier, you will first travel to Central Java Grand Mosque ( MAJT ). MAJT was built in area of approximately of 10 hectare, with mains building broad 7.669 m2, and can accomodate 15.000 pilgrim. While the width platform of 7.500 m2 provided with six giant umbrella which can open and close automatically like the one in Nabawi Mosque in Madinah town.Next Visit to Sam Po Kong (Gedung Batu), a unique temple built in honor of the famous Chinese Admiral, Zheng He. Inside the Temple are many outstanding stone carvings and sculptures as well as several shrines and tombs.Other sites seen on your tour include Lawang Sewu Building, is an old building in Semarang, Central Java, which is the office of the Nederlands-Indische Maatschappij or NIS Spoorweg. Built in 1904 and completed in 1907. The monument is located on the roundabout that used to be called Wilhelminaplein Young. Local people call it Lawang Sewu (Thousand Doors) because the building has a door that very much. In fact, the doors are not up to a thousand. The building has many windows high and wide, so people often think of it as the door (mace).Leaving here, your next stop is at. Toko Oen Restaurant for Learn how to make Loenpia a traditional snack from Semarang and enjoy the coffee break at the same time.Before returning to Hotel/Airport you will stop at Greja Blenduk, the oldest church in central Java, dating back to 1753. Built in the shape of a Greek cross, the interior of this imposing protestant Dutch church is dominated by an enormous baroque organ and pulpit. Although the organ was never able to be restored and is no longer working, it stands as a quiet reminder of the Church's glorious past.Please note: Comfortable walking shoes are recommended.