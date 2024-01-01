Taman Burung & Taman Anggrek

Papua

At Ibdi, 12km east of Kota Biak on the Bosnik road, the Bird & Orchid Garden contains a sizeable collection of (caged) Papuan birds, including strikingly coloured lories, hornbills, cockatoos and three sad-looking cassowaries in cages that are far too small for such birds. Mixing it up with the birds are dozens of types of orchid.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Goa Jepang

    Goa Jepang

    4.93 MILES

    The Japanese Cave, 4km northeast of Kota Biak, was used as a base and hideout in WWII by thousands of Japanese soldiers. A tunnel from it is said to lead…

  • Pantai Segara Indah

    Pantai Segara Indah

    4.29 MILES

    The finest stretch of beach is Pantai Segara Indah at the eastern end, where there's powdery sand, tall coconut palms and a string of relaxing gazebos. It…

  • Pantai Anggopi

    Pantai Anggopi

    9.44 MILES

    A short drive east of Bosnik, you'll come up on a sign for Anggopi Beach that points to a footpath. it leads down some stairs and spits you out on an…

