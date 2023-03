The finest stretch of beach is Pantai Segara Indah at the eastern end, where there's powdery sand, tall coconut palms and a string of relaxing gazebos. It’s quiet on weekdays and a lively scene on the weekends, particularly after the locals depart from church and arrive with coffee, food for the grill and loud music.

Vendors sell fresh coconuts for 10,000Rp and rent out the gazebos (50,000Rp to 100,000Rp, depending on size). Using the bathroom costs 5000Rp.