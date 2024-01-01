Pantai Panrang Luhu is a coconut-fringed affair north of the ferry pier in Bira village. Pinisi ship builders operate under the cliffs on the north end, while a few guesthouses in the middle have liberated a 100m section of white sand beach from under the alarming piles of rubbish that plague this side of the cape.
1.8 MILES
Around 3km northwest of Bira village, this quieter crescent of white sand is fringed by low cliffs and palms. You can stroll here in 30 minutes from Bira…
8.19 MILES
This bustling centre for traditional pinisi ship building 14km northwest of Bira gives you an inside look at how these massive Bugis sailing vessels come…
1.44 MILES
Bira's main beach, just west of the village centre, is a glimmering crescent of white sand that is usually pleasant on the weekdays but gets packed with…
0.74 MILES
A 1km hike ascends 80m up a service road to Telkomsel towers and sweeping vistas of the cape. Look for the sign for Pua Janggo off the main road 500m…
0.35 MILES
This small but lively market is held in the village every two days, attracting locals and their wares from surrounding islands.
