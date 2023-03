Around 3km northwest of Bira village, this quieter crescent of white sand is fringed by low cliffs and palms. You can stroll here in 30 minutes from Bira along the coast with the sand between your toes (low tide only) and marvel at the turquoise water and tropical vegetation. At high tide, use the newly paved-but-crumbling road behind the beach, which cuts through woodland that's home to monkeys and large monitor lizards.