There's cold beer on the go at the tiny beach bar, or mie goreng (fried noodles) rustled up in a basic warung, at this friendly little beach. Even when a gale whips up a cappuccino of an ocean on the east coast, the west coast is invariably flat white with long slow rollers sliding into the shore.

Shade and safe swimming make it a favourite haunt of those looking for R&R without the drama of cutting new territory.