Mangrove Boardwalk

A boardwalk leads through the mangrove swamps that typify the coastal fringe of Pulau Karimunjawa and other islands in the archipelago. This unique habitat is home to a number of birds including kingfishers and a variety of waders. A tiered hide halfway along the boardwalk provides a perfect vantage point for birdwatching. Interpretative boards in English explain the different mangrove species that make up this intriguing landscape. Watch out for the red crosses on the boardwalk indicating rotten timbers!