This public beach on the east coast of Pulau Karimunjawa is the gateway to the island's most exquisite ocean view. A rough path leads along the headland to a series of stunning vistas, where the sea appears as a patchwork of interlacing blues from deep indigo to aquamarine. A couple of simple swings at the end of the promontory give the best vantage point, but go soon: developers have their eye on the spot.