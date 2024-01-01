If you want to stand on two hemispheres, you can formally do so here – though continental drift has moved the monument 117m south of the actual equator. The gift shop nearby has a colourful collection of T-shirts, sarongs and equator lamps. Cross the river by ferry and take an opelet 3km northwest on Jl Khatulistiwa.
Tugu Khatulistiwa
Pontianak
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
1.76 MILES
Pontianak's dramatic domed cathedral was opened in 2015, replacing the earlier 1908 church deemed not large enough to accommodate the city's Catholic…
2.79 MILES
For an outing that will show you a bit of town, visit the wooden palace of Pontianak's first sultan on the east bank of the Kapuas; in a refurbishment…
4.36 MILES
This small patch of Borneo jungle is a welcome relief from the urban jungle outside. It's a community project with an orchid garden and a boardwalk…
2.59 MILES
The wooden Mesjid Abdurrahman stands north of the river where a cannonball reportedly landed after Pontianak's first sultan fired it at a pontianak (the…
Museum Provinsi Kalimantan Barat
3.69 MILES
In an imposing building this well-maintained collection of artefacts provides an informative English-language overview of local Dayak, Malay and Chinese…
2.66 MILES
This redeveloped section of riverfront between the Sungai Kapuas and Sungai Ladak is a good place to explore 'old Pontianak', with colourful village…
2.16 MILES
Speedboats to Sukadana leave from behind this landmark giant tin shed containing a chaotic market.
Vihara Bodhisatva Karaniya Metta
2.19 MILES
West Kalimantan’s oldest Buddhist temple (1673) is a sensory feast.
