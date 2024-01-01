Tugu Khatulistiwa

Pontianak

If you want to stand on two hemispheres, you can formally do so here – though continental drift has moved the monument 117m south of the actual equator. The gift shop nearby has a colourful collection of T-shirts, sarongs and equator lamps. Cross the river by ferry and take an opelet 3km northwest on Jl Khatulistiwa.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • St Joseph's Cathedral

    St Joseph's Cathedral

    1.76 MILES

    Pontianak's dramatic domed cathedral was opened in 2015, replacing the earlier 1908 church deemed not large enough to accommodate the city's Catholic…

  • Istana Kadriah

    Istana Kadriah

    2.79 MILES

    For an outing that will show you a bit of town, visit the wooden palace of Pontianak's first sultan on the east bank of the Kapuas; in a refurbishment…

  • Taman Arboretum Sylva

    Taman Arboretum Sylva

    4.36 MILES

    This small patch of Borneo jungle is a welcome relief from the urban jungle outside. It's a community project with an orchid garden and a boardwalk…

  • Mesjid Abdurrahman

    Mesjid Abdurrahman

    2.59 MILES

    The wooden Mesjid Abdurrahman stands north of the river where a cannonball reportedly landed after Pontianak's first sultan fired it at a pontianak (the…

  • Museum Provinsi Kalimantan Barat

    Museum Provinsi Kalimantan Barat

    3.69 MILES

    In an imposing building this well-maintained collection of artefacts provides an informative English-language overview of local Dayak, Malay and Chinese…

  • Kampung Beting

    Kampung Beting

    2.66 MILES

    This redeveloped section of riverfront between the Sungai Kapuas and Sungai Ladak is a good place to explore 'old Pontianak', with colourful village…

  • Kapuas Indah Building

    Kapuas Indah Building

    2.16 MILES

    Speedboats to Sukadana leave from behind this landmark giant tin shed containing a chaotic market.

