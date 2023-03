For an outing that will show you a bit of town, visit the wooden palace of Pontianak's first sultan on the east bank of the Kapuas; in a refurbishment project in 2017 it was painted lemon yellow but the interior retains its original charm. Explore the surrounding village on stilts for a glimpse into the city's past. Get there by canoe taxi (regular/charter 2000/10,000Rp) from the foot of Jl Mahakam.