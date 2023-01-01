Pasar Kedelang

Mingle with locals at Alor's most exciting fresh-produce market. Pyramids of vegetables are piled on tables; betel nut, flower and leaves are arranged on tarps on the ground; and kenari (almond-like nut) is everywhere. Pick up nasi and accompaniments wrapped up for 5000Rp and bring your bargaining hat to purchase local ikat.

Keep an eye out for meriam, which translates to 'cannon' and is used to describe the sound local corn makes when popped, as well as kue rambut, a sweet typically enjoyed with tea or coffee that translates to 'hair cake', made from a mixture of palm sugar, tapioca and rice flour that's poured from perforated cans into a pan to create the appearance of thin, orange hair.