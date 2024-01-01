Alor Besar

Nusa Tenggara

The fishing village of Alor Besar is where you'll find Al Quaran Tua, a 12th-century Quran made from bark and integral to the seeding of Islam in the Alor Archipelago. It's held at the town mosque, Masjid Jami Babussholah, which is open to tourists for a 50,000Rp donation from sunrise to sundown.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Desa Takpala

    Desa Takpala

    15.59 MILES

    About 13km east of central Kalabahi is the majestically preserved, mountain-top village of the Abui people, Alor's largest ethnic group. It's one of the…

  • Pasar Kedelang

    Pasar Kedelang

    9.71 MILES

    Mingle with locals at Alor's most exciting fresh-produce market. Pyramids of vegetables are piled on tables; betel nut, flower and leaves are arranged on…

  • Pantai Maimol

    Pantai Maimol

    13.05 MILES

    One of the best beaches near Kalabahi is this ribbon of white sand 10km out of town on the airport road. You can easily laze away a few hours here. When…

  • Museum Seribu Moko

    Museum Seribu Moko

    8.57 MILES

    Named for its collection of moko (bronze drums; the 1000 is purely figurative), this humble museum located just west of the market has some decent English…

View more attractions

Nearby Nusa Tenggara attractions

