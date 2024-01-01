The fishing village of Alor Besar is where you'll find Al Quaran Tua, a 12th-century Quran made from bark and integral to the seeding of Islam in the Alor Archipelago. It's held at the town mosque, Masjid Jami Babussholah, which is open to tourists for a 50,000Rp donation from sunrise to sundown.
Alor Besar
Nusa Tenggara
Contact
Address
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
15.59 MILES
About 13km east of central Kalabahi is the majestically preserved, mountain-top village of the Abui people, Alor's largest ethnic group. It's one of the…
9.71 MILES
Mingle with locals at Alor's most exciting fresh-produce market. Pyramids of vegetables are piled on tables; betel nut, flower and leaves are arranged on…
13.05 MILES
One of the best beaches near Kalabahi is this ribbon of white sand 10km out of town on the airport road. You can easily laze away a few hours here. When…
8.57 MILES
Named for its collection of moko (bronze drums; the 1000 is purely figurative), this humble museum located just west of the market has some decent English…
Nearby Nusa Tenggara attractions
8.57 MILES
Named for its collection of moko (bronze drums; the 1000 is purely figurative), this humble museum located just west of the market has some decent English…
9.71 MILES
Mingle with locals at Alor's most exciting fresh-produce market. Pyramids of vegetables are piled on tables; betel nut, flower and leaves are arranged on…
13.05 MILES
One of the best beaches near Kalabahi is this ribbon of white sand 10km out of town on the airport road. You can easily laze away a few hours here. When…
15.59 MILES
About 13km east of central Kalabahi is the majestically preserved, mountain-top village of the Abui people, Alor's largest ethnic group. It's one of the…