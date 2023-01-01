Museum Seribu Moko

Named for its collection of moko (bronze drums; the 1000 is purely figurative), this humble museum located just west of the market has some decent English booklets about the collection, which includes more than 700 cultural artefacts from Alor's 17 districts and, of course, drums. Some bear designs dating to Southeast Asia in 700 BC and another was supposedly uncovered after its location was revealed in a dream.

Traditionally a husband-to-be would bring moko to his wife's family as part of a dowry. As they say in Alor, "No moko, no marriage!"