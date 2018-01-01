Bromo Sunrise Direct Tours

At Day 1st, Your tours will be start at conditional time from Surabaya (City / airport), then we will driving (by city car with English Speaking driver) for about 3-4 hours depends on traffic to reach Cemara Lawang villages. If it possible, you can choose the hotel or homestay on Cemara Lawang area cause by good location (at the top), good view, reduce your duration length to use 4 WD car (we try to avoid traffic on public entrance ticket), and lot of local restaurant option if you wanna try local dishes. Arrived at yours hotel, small briefing would be give to you to prepare about the tours. At Day 2ndEarly morning at 03:00 AM, you r4 WD car are waiting you at the outside completed with the English Speaking Guide. Only 45 minutes from Cemara Lawang villages (at the top location), you will reach the sunrise points. During wait for sunrise moments, enjoy the free coffee breaks also local snack there. around 05:10 AM, the sunrise coming from your left direction and the guide will bring you to get the best space to see the sunrise clearly. Here no duration time, you can enjoy the view as long as you wants without rush until you feel satisfied. Afterward, we will move to Love Hills to see Mt. bromo from different angel and beauty then we will arrived at sea of sand. From here, the 4 WD car will be stop for parking and we can walk for only 1,5 Km to reach the top of Mt. Bromo. When weather are nice, you can feel your self standing above the morning fog! Arrived at the top, you can see the hole of Bromo volcano which still active and make the little smoke! Finish with the trekking, back to the car and ready for breakfast. Breakfast will be served at local restaurant or hotels (conditional), and make your self blend with awesome local dishes. Tour finish, and we will bring you to next destination (Surabaya City / Malang City / Banyuwangi City (Ijen Area) / Bondowoso City / Ketapang harbour (Ferry from Java to Bali).