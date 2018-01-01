Welcome to Surabaya
And yet if you've the patience to explore, Surabaya has quixotic little corners of interest. Its historic Arab quarter is fascinating: a labyrinthine warren of lanes leading to a historic mosque that’s a place of pilgrimage. Surabaya also has one of Indonesia’s biggest Chinatowns and impressive, though disintegrating, Dutch buildings.
For most foreign visitors, the city is merely a transport hub. For locals, Surabaya is closely linked to the birth of the Indonesian nation, as it was here that the battle for independence began. To them, Surabaya is Kota Pahlawan (City of Heroes), and statues commemorating independence are scattered over the city.
Surabaya activities
Surabaya Old Quater
In the morning discover the morning image of Surabaya, first drive to the oldest Chinese temple in Surabaya that was built on the early of Majapahit Kingdom, Hong Tiek Hian and then continue to Surabaya’s Arab quarter, usually called Ampel or Kampung Arab. It is a narrow lanes, marked by arched gateways crowned with Arabic script. This lane always crowded with stalls selling prayers bead, Peci and other religious paraphernalia, in between visit the biggest traditional market in Surabaya, Pabean market that links the two quarter, Chinese and Arab. Next to The house of Sampoerna, a Dutch colonial style building built in 1962 and now preserved as a historical site. Behind the building is clove cigarette factory where you can witness hundreds of worker girl’s hand-rolling "kretek" at incredible speed. Transfer back to your hotel.
Overnight Mount Bromo Sunrise Tour from Surabaya
Day 1 - Arrival Surabaya – Bromo (110km | 4hours) Arrive at Juanda International Airport or pick up from your booked hotel in Surabaya, where you will be met and greeted by guide for the next days. The journey starts with a scenic drive to the Tosari Village with some possible stop on the route for photos. A lunch at a local restaurant is not included in the package, yet your guide will be able to point out some good places along the way (on own expense). In the afternoon we continue our drive up to Tosari village for check in. The rest of the day is at your own leisure. Lunch and dinner at own arrangement.Accommodation at your hotel in the Tosari villageDay 2 Mount Bromo Sunrise - Surabaya (110 km| 4hours) [B/- /-]4 am: Very early morning depart to Penanjakan, where you will be witnessing the most awesome sun rise (if weather permits) one can imagine. Then the trip continues to cross the sand-sea plains around the volcano to reach the foot of the mount Bromo as the starting point to climb up the stairs to the crater. The spectacular view of the range of volcanoes (Bromo, Batok and Semeru) is unveiled along with the rise of the morning sun.There is a possibility for people with limited mobility to ride on horseback with supplement of around USD$10-15 per person (to be paid on-site, cannot be pre-booked). Prices mentioned are indication prices and may change based on the availability of the horses or can increase during high and peak season.The Bromo Tengger National Park is a popular getaway destination for local tourists, so the platform on the peak of Mt. Penanjakan can be very busy during weekends and public holidays. Afterward we drive back to the hotel for breakfast and refreshments before driving to either Surabaya Airport for your onward flight or return to your hotel in Surabaya.
One Way Airport Transfer Surabaya
If you're scheduled for a business or pleasure trip to Indonesia and worrying about your transfer to Surabaya City, calm down and relax! Enjoy a safe ride from Juanda International Airport to your hotel in Surabaya City. A reliable driver is waiting at the arrival and is willing to help you in carrying your baggage to bring you in your destination in no time!- Enjoy a safe travel from the airport to your hotel- Relax as you are brought to your desired destination- Save time and money through this hasslefree transfer- This is a private serviceMeet and greet with your driver at Meeting Point. Afterwards, transfer to your hotel for check-in.
Jogja Ijen Tour Package
Day 01: Arrival put your luggages in the hotel and take a city tour in Yogyakarta, visiting Sultan's palace, water castle and museums. We will spend and explore half of Yogyakarta before check in hotel.Day 02: Take adventurous activities exploring the pit cave called 'Jomblang cave' and take another wet activities at Pindul cave. After exploring the two great activities we will drive back to Yogyakarta, but stop at the star's hill to enjoy the sunset panoramic.Day 03: Start early morning to see and enjoy the sunrise from the majestic Buddhist temple "Borobudur temple', take a guided tour with our tour guide, enjoy the coffee-tea and light snacks before visiting other nice spots of: traditional market, coffee home industry, Pawon-Mendut temples and take an offroad Jeep on Merapi volcano. Afterwards, drive back to hotel, free afternoon and evening enjoy the hotel's property.Day 04: Packing and check out preparation to take a flight to Surabaya and continued to get a flight to Blimbingsari Airport, banyuwangi. Soon as you arrive at Banyuwangi, our staffs will greet and welcome you, then drive you to the hotel for check in. Afternoon-evening free for the preparation of midnight tour for the blue fire tour.Day 05: jen crater, coffee plantation, coffee factory, a hidden water fall, lunch in the village ( local traditional food ), walks trough the vilage and rice-fields, then... drop to airport Belimbingsari to catch the afternoon flight or drop off Ketapang harbor to cross Bali strait by Ferry.
Bromo Sunrise Direct Tours
At Day 1st, Your tours will be start at conditional time from Surabaya (City / airport), then we will driving (by city car with English Speaking driver) for about 3-4 hours depends on traffic to reach Cemara Lawang villages. If it possible, you can choose the hotel or homestay on Cemara Lawang area cause by good location (at the top), good view, reduce your duration length to use 4 WD car (we try to avoid traffic on public entrance ticket), and lot of local restaurant option if you wanna try local dishes. Arrived at yours hotel, small briefing would be give to you to prepare about the tours. At Day 2ndEarly morning at 03:00 AM, you r4 WD car are waiting you at the outside completed with the English Speaking Guide. Only 45 minutes from Cemara Lawang villages (at the top location), you will reach the sunrise points. During wait for sunrise moments, enjoy the free coffee breaks also local snack there. around 05:10 AM, the sunrise coming from your left direction and the guide will bring you to get the best space to see the sunrise clearly. Here no duration time, you can enjoy the view as long as you wants without rush until you feel satisfied. Afterward, we will move to Love Hills to see Mt. bromo from different angel and beauty then we will arrived at sea of sand. From here, the 4 WD car will be stop for parking and we can walk for only 1,5 Km to reach the top of Mt. Bromo. When weather are nice, you can feel your self standing above the morning fog! Arrived at the top, you can see the hole of Bromo volcano which still active and make the little smoke! Finish with the trekking, back to the car and ready for breakfast. Breakfast will be served at local restaurant or hotels (conditional), and make your self blend with awesome local dishes. Tour finish, and we will bring you to next destination (Surabaya City / Malang City / Banyuwangi City (Ijen Area) / Bondowoso City / Ketapang harbour (Ferry from Java to Bali).
Surabaya by The Night
At the late afternoon, get picked up by your guide and then heading to hotel Majapahit, it is not just a hotel but a historic luxury hotel that was founded in 1910 as Hotel Oranje. Enjoy your coffee or tea while your guide will tell you about the battle of Surabaya to defend Indonesia independent’s, it was one of the most heroic and violent episodes of the Indonesian Independence. Next stroll along the Tunjungan to Pemuda streets passing Grahadi Mansion, the official house of the governor of the east of Java. Continue to Balai Pemuda where your car is waiting for you and then drive through the City hall and statue of Sura and Baya. Afterward, Sub Marine Museum situated in the heart of Surabaya on the edge of the Kalimas river, through this short visit through the rooms you will have a clear picture of the navy life. Dinner at a local restaurant. Transfer back to your hotel.