7 Days 6 Nights Temples Of Java

Day 1: Arrival SoloUpon arrival at Adi Sumarmo International Airport, meet and greet with your guide. Transfer to your hotel at Solo. Dinner served at the hotel, and enjoy evening at leisure.Overnight at Royal Heritage SoloDay 2: Solo – Prambanan Temple – YogyakartaBreakfast at hotel. Drive to the foot of Mount Lawu. Explore the Cetho Temple; six tiers of ornate stone towers, shrines and stupas laid out in intricate geometric formations. Drive back to Berjo Village, enjoy the monument of Sukuh Temple. Back to Solo, and continue to Prambanan. Enjoy lunch at local restaurant, uncover the ancient Ramayana reliefs of the Syiwa and Brahma at Prambanan Temple Complex. Proceed to see Plaosan Temple. Drive to hotel for overnight accommodation. Check in and dinner at a traditional house-restaurant.Overnight at Royal AmbarukmoDay 3: Yogyakarta City Tour – Candirejo Village – Borobudur SunsetBreakfast at hotel. Begin your excursion to The Kraton. Continue explore Taman Sari - built especially for the Royal Family. Proceed to Kampung Tirtodipuran - home of Batik making; a famous style of textile production unique to Indonesia. Lunch at a local restaurant, continue drive to Candirejo Village. Proceed to Borobudur Temple and back to your hotel.Overnight at Plataran Heritage BorobudurDay 4: Plataran Sunrise – Selogriyo AdventureWake up before the break of dawn to see the sun rising. Enjoy an envigorating coffee and breakfast at your hotel, continue for a short drive to Mendut and Pawon Temple. Proceed for a short trek to reach Selogriyo Temple, located off the beaten track. Head back to Magelang for lunch and continue driving to Losari for overnight accommodation. Upon check-in at your hotel, you can take the option to arrange spa treatments, at extra expense.Overnight at Mesastila Hotel Day 5: Cycling TourBreakfast at hotel. Get ready for an exhilarating cycling tour today, peddle through the panoramic surroundings of the villa. Observe the coffee plantation and visit the old bathing pool at Candi Umbul. Lunch at hotel. Afternoon is free at leisure.Overnight at Mesastila HotelDay 6: Losari – Gedong Songo – Ambarawa – SemarangBreakfast at hotel and drive to Gedongsongo. Explore the 8th-century Hindu temples on horse back. Proceed to visit Museum Kereta Api. Join the lori tour, which uses an old diesel locomotive. Lunch served at local restaurant. Proceed to Semarang for overnight accommodation.Overnight at Novotel HotelDay 7: Departure SemarangEnjoy breakfast at your hotel, until the designated time for transfer to Ahmad Yani Airport for your onward flight.