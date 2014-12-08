Welcome to Gili Trawangan
And yet behind this glitzy facade, a bohemian character endures, with rickety warungs (cheap eating houses) and reggae joints surviving between the cocktail tables, and quiet retreats dotting the much-less-busy north coast. Even as massive 200-plus-room hotels begin to colonise the gentrifying west coast, you can head just inland to a village laced with sandy lanes roamed by free-range roosters, fussing ibu (mothers) and wild-haired kids playing hopscotch. Here the call of the muezzin, not happy hour, defines the time of day.
Top experiences in Gili Trawangan
Gili Trawangan activities
Gili Island Snorkeling Day Trip
Northern Coast Gili Islands Snorkeling ItineraryOur guide will pick you up at your hotel lobby at 8:00am then drive you to Nipah bay the nearest port through Gili islands, upon arrival at Gili Trawangan your guide and boat captain will drop you off to Gili Trawangan for wandering and enjoy Gili Trawangan atmosphere, you will have chance to discover Gili Trawangan at your own leisure time as we will be at Gili Trawangan for about 1 hour or as you desire. Gili Trawangan offers you few activities to be exploring such as cycling or seeing Gili by horse cart, knowing that those two kinds of transportation are allowed to be operating in every Gilis.Our meeting point in Gili Trawangan is at Turtle conservation house. After enjoy your time there then we will take you to Gili Meno for your first snorkeling activity from the boat at bounty reef garden. It has wide reef garden and various types of fishes and a big Pontoon wreck sunk down under 16 meters. Next visit to Gili Air for lunch and relaxing. After lunch you are welcome to explore Gili Air for a short time or enjoy your next activity of fishfeeding while snorkel. Hundreds of beauty little fish will surround you waiting for you to feed them. After enjoying all these activities we then cross Gili Air to the closest port Teluk Kodek, about 20 minutes away by boat, where the car is wait to transfer you back to your hotel. End of program
Eka Jaya Boat Transfer from Serangan to Lombok
Eka Jaya Boat Transfer from Lombok to Serangan
Eka Jaya Boat Transfer from Padang Bai to Lombok
Eka Jaya Boat Transfer from Lombok to Padang Bai
Classic Lombok
Situated a short distance from Bali but visited by only a fraction of the tourist throngs, Lombok stands apart. From animist temples and bamboo forests to beautiful coral reefs and beaches, you'll experience the best of the region in only eight days. With hotels, transport, and a number of included activities arranged by our CEOs, this adventure also allows plenty of free time to create your own highlights.