Eka Jaya Boat Transfer from Serangan to Lombok

Eka Jaya vessels are 23-meter Aluminum boats which are internationally standardized and especially built to support our activity and to serve as fast boats to From Bali to Lombok and Gili or Vice Versa. The high-speed engines make all of the boats competitive as well as punctual to get to the Bali-Lombok-Gili Trawangan destination or vice versa. The vessels have spacious cabins and are specialized for those who love sea activities. Furthermore, all boats have weather-proof construction with good endurance to stand any extreme weather conditions. You will get much more comfort than other fast boats. Starting arrange pick up service from your hotel Serangan: Denpasar, Kuta, Legian, Seminyak, Sanur, Canggu, Nusa Dua, Lembongan Island. Padang Bai: Sanur, Kuta, Seminyak, Jimbaran, Canggu, Nusa Dua, Candi Dasa, Lembongan island, and Ubud. Pick up transfer from your hotel with air-conditioned in vehicle. Friendly staff will be assisting you for check in before aboard and help for your luggage. And then, you will start boarding at Serangan or Padang Bai (round trip sailing) with first stopping by at Gili Trawangan, then, Gili Meno, Gili Air, Bangsal at Lombok and return again to Padang Bai or Serangan. Have complimentary mineral water on broad (can ask to the staff). Eka Jaya have multiple daily departures from Padang Bai or Serangan to Gili and Lombok Islands, consider that the boats will stopping by for pick up and drop off in Lombok, Gili Air, Gili Meno and Gili Trawangan. Feel relaxing by traveling with big spacious seats and seat-belts for your safety. You are able to book from Lembongan Island to go to Gili Trawangan. Eka Jaya will provide a small boat and transfer to Nusa Ceningan to used Eka Jaya Fast Boat which anchor in there. The seat includes life jacket and self-inflating, life raft for every passenger and available in every vessel. Going for surfing by boat to Lombok has become very easy since you have an option of chartering one of the vessels. Your every need for a perfect vessel can be fulfilled, whether you are seeking for comfort, safety, self-satisfaction of cool design, or even sophisticated technology. The last, If you are from Gili Island or Lombok going back to Bali, we also provide and arrange drop off transfer to go back to your hotel.